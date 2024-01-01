I couldn't help but feel impressed as I turned into the driveway and the house came into focus: it was unlike anywhere I'd stayed before.

When I visited Starhill Manor in December, it looked to have been freshly modernised inside. Every room looked like it had come straight out of an interior catalogue, yet retained a cosy feel with plenty of comfy chairs, snuggly blankets and soft pillows.

Living room at Starhill Manor (Image: Starhill Manor)

Arriving in the afternoon, I enjoyed a drink from the Nespresso machine, then grabbed my coat and went out to make the most of the winter daylight by exploring some of the grounds. I went into the gardens, stopping often to take in the countryside views. The manor even has its own wind turbine.

The kitchen in the house was very big and definitely well equipped enough to cook up a feast. I made dinner for me and my boyfriend, who joined me at the house for the evening.

Kitchen at Starhill Manor (Image: Starhill Manor)

After food, we headed to look at the bar and games room. This was one of the stand-out spots within the house. It had sofas, a foosball table and a pool table.

Bar at Starhill Manor (Image: Starhill Manor)

When it was time for bed, we went upstairs to the master bedroom complete with a spacious super-king bed. There was also an en-suite bathroom with a big bath and shower.

Master bedroom at Starhill Manor (Image: Starhill Manor)

As it was just us in the house, which can sleep up to 20, we only needed one room, but we did get to tour the rest of the house and every room looked just as inviting as ours.

The cleanliness of the entire house was immaculate, and the housekeeping team were friendly and available to contact via Whatsapp or email if needed.

There was a hot tub in the garden, but we couldn't quite face swimwear outdoors on a wintry December night. It did look very appealing though, and if I was feeling braver I definitely would have taken a dip.

The stunning setting and comfort of Starhill Manor made my stay at this gem of a holiday let particularly special and I would happily come here again with a group of friends, for a special occasion.

The whole house is available to book starting at £750 a night. We were invited by the company Kate and Tom's to stay for a night to see what it was like, but of course, a house of this size would usually be extortionate for two people. If you were to come as a party of 20, which would fit in the home comfortably, the price would start at £37.50 per person per night.

For those considering a trip, there's plenty in the way of things to do nearby. Ross-on-Wye is less than 10 minutes away by car and is filled with independent shops, cafes and pubs.

There was plenty in the house to keep children occupied too, including a dedicated playroom with beautiful exposed beams and a range of toys, and also activities appealing to grown-ups like the downstairs bar and outdoor hot tub. You'll also find a range of books around the house, plus a TV, a speaker and a radio for more entertainment.

One thing I would say though is that the house can get cold because of the sheer size of it making it hard to heat the rooms quickly, so bring lots of layers if you plan to stay in the colder months.

Starhill Manor is a place I would highly recommend to any large group looking for an indulgent overnight stay in Herefordshire.