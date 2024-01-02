The Black Bear Inn, found on Clytha Road in Bettws Newydd, near Usk, has been given the honour after being under the current landlords for five years.

Current owners husband and wife Josh and Hannah Byrne took over the pub in November 2018 after finding it on the market while living in Bristol looking for a good business opportunity.

They met while working in restaurants together in Paris, so are experts in what makes a good meal.

At the Black Bear Inn, their main aim is to serve a concise and ever-changing, but always delicious, menu of pared back seasonal food.

The team ensure they use only the very best local suppliers.

One of their most popular dishes, is the oysters, with many people returning or visiting for the first time just to try this or another of their dishes with excellent local produce.

The pub serves many returning regular locals, who are at the heart of what makes this community restaurant so popular.

However, there are also dozens of people who visit the Black Bear Inn after hearing of their wonderful meals in a bid to try the food for themselves.

Mr Byrne said: “We were absolutely over the moon to feature in the Good Food Guide's list of Best local restaurants.

“We are always pleased to welcome guests from further afield, but our locals and regulars are the heartbeat of our business, so it is nice to have that recognised."

The Black Bear Inn is dog-friendly but any pooches must be kept on a lead, and they only take a maximum booking of six people.

If you would like to visit this award-winning pub, then please visit the website or call 01873 880701 or email contact@theblackbearinn.co.uk.

The current opening hours are Thursday 6-10pm, Friday 12-3pm and 6-10pm, Saturday 12-3pm and 6-10pm and Sunday 12-4pm.

The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and currently on Wednesdays, although this is subject to change in February.

Diners are advised to keep an eye on the social media for event and opening hours updates.