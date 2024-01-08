The review of Aberbargoed Primary School was completed earlier this year, with the official outcome revealed to the school in writing on Wednesday, December 20.

In the official letter, Estyn assistant director Liz Miles said the school would no longer be requiring Estyn review after acting appropriately on the recommendations made in the inspection from June 2022.

The primary school had been placed under review after coming under fire for four areas of concern by Estyn inspectors following the inspection in the summer of 2022.

The four main areas that had caused concern in June were

address the standards of teaching and low expectations for children in years three to six;

create opportunities to develop pupils' independent skills and further challenge pupils in years three to six;

ensure that senior leaders robustly monitor and evaluate learning and teaching to identify key areas for improvement;

develop the roles of leaders at every level to secure improvement.

The school were instructed to draw up an action plan to show how it would address these concerns and action any improvements. They were told these issues must be corrected to avoid any further reviews, which

Estyn inspectors then worked with Caerphilly County Borough Council to regularly review the school’s progress before this full review in December.

It was confirmed that “no further monitoring activity” would take place at the school in relation to this Estyn review.

The school will now be under the regular review of Estyn, alongside the majority of schools across Wales, with the next inspection likely to be a few years away, and bear no relation to this one.