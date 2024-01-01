The steering group of volunteers, headed by Le Pub operations manager Sam Dabb, welcomed hundreds of guests over the course of the afternoon and evening with performances from The Darling Buds, Gwenu and musically inclined MP Kevin Brennan.

Caldicot band The Bug Club, booked to play the venue’s official opening on Saturday, March 2, were present, as were members of Goldie Lookin Chain.

Hundreds of guests visited for the first time (Image: Ian Lynn Palmer)

Ms Dabb has thanked the bands who gave up part of their New Year’s Eve to be at the Corn Exchange, saying: “We have such a strong scene and it really come out in support yesterday."

Live events officer Elisha Djan was also enthused after putting on the venue’s first show.

“The support we’ve had since we launched has been absolutely incredible and it was no different last night,” she said. “For so many people, old friends and family and new, to have taken the time to come talk to us and find out more was so special.”

(L-R): Cllr Jane Mudd, Ruth Jones MP, Jessica Morden MP, press officer Emma Stowell-Corten, treasurer Emma Jones (Image: Supplied)

Diversity officer Eleri Gray added: “Yesterday was a great way for us to have some really lovely conversations with people about how we can make use of the space for the whole community. I can’t wait to get started!”

Newport City Council validated the group’s planning application on Monday, December 11, but approval for the changes is yet to come.

If plans are approved, the ground floor of the building on High Street, opposite Le Pub, will house two bars, a ticketing area and an 80cm high stage.

Newport band The Darling Buds took to the stage (Image: Supplied)

There will also be a cloak room, two accessible toilets and two backstage lounges for performing acts.

They expect to have six full-time employees and another 12 on a part-time basis.

The group have raised more than £40,000 through their Community Share Offer, including a £10,000 donation from Le Public Space Ltd.

One anonymous investor has chipped in with £5,000 and a number of others have become stakeholders with the minimum investment of £200.