It was as part of a review following a routine Estyn report for Gilwern CP School in December 2022.

Estyn inspectors have now confirmed that they are satisfied that suitably significant progress has been made to improve the school’s situation and address the concerns that had arisen from the previous inspection.

The school has now been removed from the ‘requiring Estyn review’ list.

The school had been told to make "significant" improvement in teaching for pupils from years three to year six, pupils’ reading and writing skills, processes monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of teaching, as well as a site safety issue.

Inspectors also said there were not “effective arrangements to promote healthy eating and drinking”.

The school was required to draw up a plan of action to resolve each of these areas of concern, while Estyn reviewed their progress regularly with Monmouthshire County Council.

Following these actions taking place, inspectors returned to the school in mid-2023 and were appropriately pleased with what they found, enough to remove it from the review list.

Gilwern CP School will now only have routine inspections along with other schools in Wales, with “no further monitoring activity in relation to this inspection” required.