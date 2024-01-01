The warning, issued just before 11am today, January 1, means some homes and businesses could be flooded, while spray and flooding are likely to extend journey times on the road.

Heavy rain falling on saturated ground is also likely to cause travel disruption, the Met Office have said.

The affected area stretches from Cornwall to Yorkshire, and covers Newport, Caldicot, Chepstow, Monmouth, Pontypool, Cwmbran, Blackwood and Caerphilly in Gwent.

The rain warning runs from 5pm today, January 1, to 9pm tomorrow, January 2. During that time, the Met Office are forecasting as much as 16mm of rainfall per hour in parts of Gwent.

From 8am until 9pm tomorrow, an additional yellow warning for wind will be in place, meaning there could be short-term loss of power and other services while transport delays are likely.