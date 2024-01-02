Taking to the popular social media platform Instagram, the former X-Factor star shared an image of her cradling her bump with the caption: "2024 is gonna be different..."

The 36-year-old didn't reveal how far along her pregnancy was but fans of the BBC presenter were convinced that she had been with baby for quite some time.

Strictly Come Dancing fans convinced Fleur East has been pregnant for months

Responding to her post, Strictly Come Dancing fans shared that they believed that she was far along in her pregnancy because of the size of her baby bump and her choice of clothes over the last few weeks.

One Fleur East fan said: I knew it!! Baggy blazers on it takes two covered it well! Congratulations."

Another added: "YOU ARE GONNA BE THE BEST MUM! Congratulations my fave I’m so happy for you."

A third user said: "Huge congratulations..I did wonder when some of your outfits on it takes two were baggy xx."

This comes after Fleur East took over presenting duties for It Takes Two following the announcement that Rylan Clark would be stepping back from the show.

The singer and former Strictly contestant said she was “so excited to officially join the family” after the news was announced on The One Show last year.

She said: “I’m so excited to officially join the Strictly family. I had such an amazing time on the show last year and so cannot wait to be talking to the celebs each week on It Takes Two.

“Being a Strictly fan, I’m excited to get all the behind-the-scenes exclusives on the show. I know exactly what the next lot of celebs will be going through.

“It’s an incredibly fun experience, but it’s tough. Hopefully, I can offer them a bit of support and a friendly face along the way.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started."