The 35-year-old star who originally found fame on The X Factor in 2012, welcomed 2024 on BBC One’s New Year’s Eve Rocks programme alongside music legends like Rick Astley.

Taking to the stage last night, the star confirmed that he still has what it takes to be a pop star after performing a rendition of Dead or Alive's hit single You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).

Rylan Clark had a commanding presence on stage as he showed off his musical abilities and amazing entertainment skills.

It can’t get worse than me singing you into the new year. 2024 is on the up from here. Happy new year x — R Y L A N (@Rylan) January 1, 2024

Fans urge Rylan Clark to return to singing after amazing performance alongside Rick Astley

Taking to popular social media platform X (formally known as Twitter), the This Morning star wrote: "It can’t get worse than me singing you into the new year. 2024 is on the up from here. Happy new year."

This was followed up with a photo of himself looking unimpressed with a caption reading: "New Year. New Me. And all that b******".

Fans were quick to disagree with the TV personality after his performance with Rick Astley, with one viewer saying: "On the contrary, I've peaked too early now! What a brilliant start to the year... more singing please! Happy new year you ICON."

pic.twitter.com/1R78LBWsD5 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) December 31, 2023

Another fan added: "You were amazing!! What are you even talking about. I completely forgot you could sing."

One user said: "Totally slept through midnight! Catching up with the @rickastley midnight show which is glorious! How amazing was @Rylan? The guy can do no wrong."

Another said: "You were soooo good. You and Rick should start a duo. The Rick and Rylan show."