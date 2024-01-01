- Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Caerleon Road, Newport, between Orchard Street and the M4 roundabout.
- Gwent Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
- We will provide further updates as we get them.
