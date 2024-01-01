Live

Major road in Newport closed near M4 after crash

Gwent Police
Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Sam Portillo

  • Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Caerleon Road, Newport, between Orchard Street and the M4 roundabout.
  • Gwent Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
  • We will provide further updates as we get them.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos