Gwent Police received a report of the collision on Caerleon Road, in the St Julians area of Newport, at around 4.20pm on Monday, January 1.

Police officers attended along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The collision involved a car and a push-bike.

The cyclist, a 61-year-old man from Newport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

The driver, an 83-year-old man from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police told the Argus: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Caerleon Road, Newport at around 4.20pm on Monday 1 January.

