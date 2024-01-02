Live

Hourly forecast as amber wind warning hits Gwent

Weather
By Sallie Phillips

  • A yellow weather warning for rain is remaining in place until 9pm today from the Met Office
  • An amber weather warning for wind is in place until 8pm.
  • There could be some flooding damage to businesses and power
  • The rain could cause some travel disruption delays

