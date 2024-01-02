Live

LIVE: Crash closes one lane of M4 Westbound J24 Coldra

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • A crash has closed one lane of the M4 Westbound between J23A Magor and J24 Coldra
  • Traffic Wales South is advising there is congestion in the area.
  • Drivers are advised to proceed with care

