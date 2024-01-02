National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the 2024 January winners.

Only two lucky winners get to claim the top million-pound prize with the first claimed by a winner from Warwickshire with the bond number 546JZ698132.

The owner's winning bond was valued at £5,000 and was purchased in July 2023 with an overall holding of £20,083.

The second Premium Bond winner to claim £1 million is from Nottingham with bond number 352SX574068.

The winner has an overall holding of £49,575 with a winning bond worth £31,000 purchased in February 2019.

Amount of Premium Bond prizes in January

Every month only two winners take home £1 million but plenty of other prizes are available, with 71 people winning the second prize of £100,000 and 141 claiming £50,000.

You can check the January big winners via the NS&I website here.

£1million - 2

£100,000 - 71

£50,000 - 141

£25,000 - 284

£10,000 - 590

£5,000 - 1,177

£1,000 - 12,573

£500 - 37,719

£100 - 1,280,509

£50 - 1,280,509

£25 - 2,376,161

How to check if you have won on Premium Bonds

You can check your account via the NS&I website.

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

Premium Bonds are the UK's biggest savings product, with more than 24 million people saving over £122 billion in them, according to Money Saving Expert.