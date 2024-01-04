WHEN we asked you to send in pictures of your babies celebrating their first Christmas, we didn't realise we'd get so many we'd still be running them days into 2024!

We've already published lots of the pictures we got sent - click here and follow the links to see them all - but there's still more to come.

See the latest batch below.

Eleri, of Cwmbran, was six months old on December 20

Kyson Kailum Lever-Watkins, of Caerphilly

Wyatt Ellis Jayne-Hood, 12 weeks, of Newport

Kairo-Lee, of Newport

Imogen Walker-Ford, eight weeks old, of Pontypool

Hazel Deacon, of Newport

Nova-Rae, six months, of Newport

Twins Rio Craig Jordan and Kai Kenneth Jordan, of Newport, aged eight weeks

Seren, of Abertillery

Twins Kalea (left) and Kalel (right) meeting Santa at four days old

Sara Turnbull with Skyla, 10 months old, of Newport. Picture: Lucy Augustus

Ophelia, of Chepstow. Picture: Two Focused Photography

Hudson Marc Harrison, six months old, of Abercarn

Teddy Harrison, born on December 1, 2023

Saige Avriann Mort, of Newport

Hudson Bath, 11 months old, of Newport

Lenny, of Caldicot

Baby Theo, seven months old, of Pontypool

Erin Whittaker, of Newport

Ella, nine months old, of Cwmbran

Oliver James Young, 11 weeks old, Abertillery

Aurora-rose Tanyar Parker-Turford, four weeks old, of Newport