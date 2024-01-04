WHEN we asked you to send in pictures of your babies celebrating their first Christmas, we didn't realise we'd get so many we'd still be running them days into 2024!
We've already published lots of the pictures we got sent - click here and follow the links to see them all - but there's still more to come.
See the latest batch below.
Eleri, of Cwmbran, was six months old on December 20
Kyson Kailum Lever-Watkins, of Caerphilly
Wyatt Ellis Jayne-Hood, 12 weeks, of Newport
Kairo-Lee, of Newport
Imogen Walker-Ford, eight weeks old, of Pontypool
Hazel Deacon, of Newport
Nova-Rae, six months, of Newport
Twins Rio Craig Jordan and Kai Kenneth Jordan, of Newport, aged eight weeks
Seren, of Abertillery
Twins Kalea (left) and Kalel (right) meeting Santa at four days old
Sara Turnbull with Skyla, 10 months old, of Newport. Picture: Lucy Augustus
Ophelia, of Chepstow. Picture: Two Focused Photography
Hudson Marc Harrison, six months old, of Abercarn
Teddy Harrison, born on December 1, 2023
Saige Avriann Mort, of Newport
Hudson Bath, 11 months old, of Newport
Lenny, of Caldicot
Baby Theo, seven months old, of Pontypool
Erin Whittaker, of Newport
Ella, nine months old, of Cwmbran
Oliver James Young, 11 weeks old, Abertillery
Aurora-rose Tanyar Parker-Turford, four weeks old, of Newport
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here