NOAH MEDWAY, 22, of Pentre Poeth Road, Newport must pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A48 on June 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

KEVIN BRAY, 38, of Commercial Street, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing £200 worth of clothes from TK Maxx and £20 in alcohol from Aldi between November 15 and 18 last year.

He was ordered to pay £220 compensation.

HARRIETT CROCKER, 30, of Brinell Square, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JARRID HARRIGAN, 29, of Greenfield Avenue, Newbridge must pay £468 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 Commercial Road, Abercarn on June 5, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHARLIE HEAD, 27, of Loftus Avenue, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on June 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

VICTORIA EVANS, 52, of Goldcroft Common, Caerleon, Newport must pay £514 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the B4598 Porthycarne Street/Abergavenny Road, Usk on June 16, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEPHEN LEE CHARLES HARRIS, 42, of Penkin Hill, Alway, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway at Junction 28 on the A48 slip road to Junction 27 on May 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

KAREN JOHN, 67, of Penllwyn Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood Newport must pay £185 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on June 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH CHAMPION, 31, of Forest Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on June 17, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LAWSON EVANS, 46, of Commercial Street, Newport must pay £42.50 in compensation after he admitted stealing five bottles of prosecco from Tesco Express on December 17, 2023.