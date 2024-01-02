The majority of Gwent - including Cwmbran, Pontypool, Caerphilly, Usk and even Barry - are covered by the amber warning announced around 10am this morning (Tuesday, January 2).

The amber weather warning is in place until 8pm tonight, according to the Met Office.

The wind is likely to cause significant disruption to public transport and travel delays, with the potential for bridges and some roads to close due to high winds.

There is a good chance some of Gwent will experience power cuts and some disruption to mobile phone service coverage, among other services.

Buildings could face damage, with the potential for debris or large waves from overflowing rivers to cause some danger to life.

The amber warning for wind has been issued alongside the active yellow weather warning for rain across Gwent and much of South Wales, which remains in place until 9pm this evening.