A MAN caught at the wheel while high on both cocaine and cannabis has been given a lengthy driving ban.
Nico Cook, 31, from Newport was pulled over in an Audi A3 car on the city’s Cumberland Road.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving and one charge of driving without insurance.
The offences took place on Thursday, August 31 last year, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Cook, also of Cumberland Road, was disqualified from driving for three years.
The defendant was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.
