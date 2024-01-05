YOU didn't think we were done with pictures of babies celebrating their first Christmas, did you?

Before the big day we asked you to send in pictures of babies in your family celebrating Christmas for the very first time - and the response was, frankly, bonkers.

And you can see the latest below.

Noah John Moore, of Newport

Blake, 10 months old, of Newport

Albie Stagg-O'Connell, eight months old, of Newport

Rosie-may Robinson, nine months old, of Pontypool

Teddy Kotecha-Rafique, eight months old, of Cwmbran

Orla Jane Williams, of Cwmbran, born in August 2023

Roman Purcell with mum Lucy, of Cwmbran. Lucy is a third liver transplant recipient and had Roman, her second son, in September

Margot, three months old, of Newport

Bobi-Leigh, of Abertillery, born on December 3, 2023

Iris Lilah and Aylish Belle, identical twin girls, of Pontypool, aged 11 months. Picture: Chloe Millett

Mae, of Newport, aged three months

Hudson David Gould Turner, of Ebbw Vale

Harper Louise Salter, of Newport, aged 10 months

Baby Malachi Kayden Price, of Cwmbran, born on December 13, 2023

Baby Dylan, of Newport

Nevaeh Elizabeth Ann Powell, of Abertillery, aged six months

Maisie Langley, of Pontypool

Dawson Davies, of Pontypool, aged eight months

Harry Clarke, of Newport

Albie John, of Caldicot, born December 1, 2023

Ryleigh-Jai Heames, of Newport

Avaya, three months old, of Ebbw Vale

Malia Mae Rooker, of Cwmcarn, born November 16, 2023