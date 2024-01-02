The packed room at Llanyrafon Social Club on Thursday, December 14, saw many representatives walk up to collect a cheque from community council chairman Cllr Sean O'Dobhain.

Most of the groups received around £150 to £250.

Larger amounts were given to organisations including the Congress Theatre, Citizens Advice Torfaen, and Cwmbran Centre for Young People.

Cllr O'Dobhain said: "The community grants programme is a way of supporting and empowering you, our community members to pursue your passions, interests and goals. It is also a way of recognising and rewarding the hard work, the dedication of our community volunteers."

He said the pandemic had seen some volunteer organisations lose members and close so the community council was pleased to hold this evening.

He added: "Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council are thrilled to see the shoots of growth once again, with applications from older, established groups and new ones too. As a result, it was important for the council to get this event back on the calendar to both encourage you and celebrate your contributions to our local community.

"It's always remarkable to see the quality and diversity of the projects, organisations and initiatives in our area. Your work is always impressive and inspiring to us. We hope our financial contribution supports your activities, perhaps enabling you to reach out to more individuals and make a positive difference in people's lives."

Cllr Stewart Matthews presented the Citizen's Award to Paul Austin.

Before he called Mr Austin up, Cllr Matthews said: "I'm very, very glad to award this to a person who has not only looked after his area, which is Stonebridge Park, but also many of you will have seen him picking up litter throughout Croesyceiliog, even over towards the town centre.

"He doesn't get paid for what he does and if there were more citizens like him, the place would be a far better place to live. He helps keep the area nice and clean for everybody."

How some of the organisations will use the grants