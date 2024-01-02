Drivers heading to work this morning - January 2 - experienced delays after a car crashed on the westbound carriageway between junction 23A at Magor and junction 24 at the Coldra.

The incident left one lane closed for around 90 minutes this morning, with the crash first reported to Gwent Police just after 8am.

Traffic Wales South confirmed the lane had been reopened and traffic flow was returning to normal by around 9.30am.

Traffic was able to cope well with the closure, as the other two lanes were kept open, despite a brief period where the westbound traffic was halted to allow safe recovery of the affected vehicle.

Neither the Welsh Ambulance Service nor the South Wales Fire Service were required to attend the incident, with Gwent Police confirming no one was injured.

A spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4, between junction 23A and junction 24, heading west, at around 8.05am on Tuesday, January 2.

"The collision involved one vehicle. Officers attended to help with traffic management and the recovery of the vehicle."