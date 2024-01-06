To see the pictures we've already published click here, here, here, here, here, here, or here.

Without further ado - bring on the babies!

Daisie Renee Griffin, six months old, of Tredegar

Menna, from Blackwood

Taymar May Rogers, four months old, of Argoed. She was born at home delivered by her postie dad Scott Rogers

Destiny Jade Jones, of Newbridge

Anthony Marcus Adams-Simpson, of Newport

Amiro-Cruz, of Gwent, aged five months

Gracie Rita-Rose Johnson, aged eight months, of Newport

Otis David Larrie Bright, eight months old, of Cwmbran

Blake Troy Jones, of Newport, aged six weeks old

Fawn, of Pontypool, aged four months

Reggie-Rae Landsey, 12 weeks old, of Nantyglo

Grayson, of Caerphilly. Picture: Sinead from JS Photography

Teddy Sloman, of Griffithstown