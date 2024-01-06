WE'RE well into January already, but we've still got plenty more pictures of babies in Gwent celebrating their very first Christmas.

To see the pictures we've already published click here, here, here, here, here, here, or here.

Without further ado - bring on the babies!

South Wales Argus: Daisie Renee Griffin, six months old, of Tredegar

Daisie Renee Griffin, six months old, of Tredegar

South Wales Argus: Menna, from Blackwood

Menna, from Blackwood

South Wales Argus:

Taymar May Rogers, four months old, of Argoed. She was born at home delivered by her postie dad Scott Rogers

South Wales Argus: Destiny Jade Jones, of Newbridge

Destiny Jade Jones, of Newbridge

South Wales Argus: Anthony Marcus Adams-Simpson, of Newport

Anthony Marcus Adams-Simpson, of Newport

South Wales Argus: Amiro-Cruz, of Gwent, aged five months

Amiro-Cruz, of Gwent, aged five months

South Wales Argus: Gracie Rita-Rose Johnson, aged eight months, of Newport

Gracie Rita-Rose Johnson, aged eight months, of Newport

South Wales Argus: Otis David Larrie Bright, eight months old, of Cwmbran

Otis David Larrie Bright, eight months old, of Cwmbran

South Wales Argus: Blake Troy Jones, of Newport, aged six weeks old

Blake Troy Jones, of Newport, aged six weeks old

South Wales Argus: Fawn, of Pontypool, aged four months

Fawn, of Pontypool, aged four months

South Wales Argus: Reggie-Rae Landsey, 12 weeks old, of Nantyglo

Reggie-Rae Landsey, 12 weeks old, of Nantyglo

South Wales Argus: Grayson, of Caerphilly. Picture: Sinead from JS Photography

Grayson, of Caerphilly. Picture: Sinead from JS Photography

South Wales Argus: Teddy Sloman, of Griffithstown

Teddy Sloman, of Griffithstown