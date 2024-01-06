WE'RE well into January already, but we've still got plenty more pictures of babies in Gwent celebrating their very first Christmas.
To see the pictures we've already published click here, here, here, here, here, here, or here.
Without further ado - bring on the babies!
Daisie Renee Griffin, six months old, of Tredegar
Menna, from Blackwood
Taymar May Rogers, four months old, of Argoed. She was born at home delivered by her postie dad Scott Rogers
Destiny Jade Jones, of Newbridge
Anthony Marcus Adams-Simpson, of Newport
Amiro-Cruz, of Gwent, aged five months
Gracie Rita-Rose Johnson, aged eight months, of Newport
Otis David Larrie Bright, eight months old, of Cwmbran
Blake Troy Jones, of Newport, aged six weeks old
Fawn, of Pontypool, aged four months
Reggie-Rae Landsey, 12 weeks old, of Nantyglo
Grayson, of Caerphilly. Picture: Sinead from JS Photography
Teddy Sloman, of Griffithstown
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here