Charlie Newbury, 26, from Newport denied the allegation at hearing before the city’s crown court.

The prosecution claims an assault took place on December 29, 2019.

Newbury, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg is due to go on trial on August 19.

The case is expected to last between four and five days.

The defendant was represented by Julia Cox and David Pinnell appeared for the prosecution.

Newbury was granted unconditional bail.

The complainant cannot be identified because of their age.