PERMISSION has been given for a single-storey extension at the back of a semi-detached house in Abergavenny.
Monmouthshire County Council approved the application and its planning department said the new build will be subservient to the two-storey house in Priory Road and “would not be readily visible from the public realm”.
It will be finished in red brick which will match the quoins – or cornerstones – of the house which is close to, but outside, the Pen-y-Fal conservation area and is considered to have only “limited impact” but not impact its setting.
A nest box will be provided on the rear elevation of the home which, the planning department said, given the scale of the development, would be an acceptable ecology enhancement.
