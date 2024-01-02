Live

Live: South Wales Ty Llywd 'toxic quarry' overrun by rain

Environment
Caerphilly
South Wales
By Harry Jamshidian

  • Local reports notorious 'toxic' South Wales quarry is over-flowing
  • Heavy rain has caused drain covering to be washed away
  • Live investigation ongoing
  • Investigation being carried by NRW and Caerphilly
  • Concern unknown quantity of 'leachate' could be coming out the quarry down towards town Ynysddu

