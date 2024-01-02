- Local reports notorious 'toxic' South Wales quarry is over-flowing
- Heavy rain has caused drain covering to be washed away
- Live investigation ongoing
- Investigation being carried by NRW and Caerphilly
- Concern unknown quantity of 'leachate' could be coming out the quarry down towards town Ynysddu
