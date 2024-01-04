A DRUG dealer was warned he’s going to jail after he pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking offences.
Connor Harley-Powell, 27, from Chepstow, admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
The offences happened in Caldicot between October 10 and December 10 last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Harley-Powell, of Phoenix Drive, Thornwell also pleaded guilty to possession of ketamine and possession of cannabis.
Judge Simon Mills told the defendant: “These are serious matters.
“It’s highly likely that an immediate custodial sentence will be imposed upon you.”
The case was adjourned after Harley-Powell’s barrister Ben Waters asked for a pre-sentence report.
The defendant has no previous convictions.
Sentence is due to take place on January 31.
Harley-Powell was remanded in custody.
