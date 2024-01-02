Rusten Gjoni, 37, is accused of possession of criminal property in Newport and an Immigration Act offence on November 27 last year.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, Abertillery followed proceedings at Cardiff Crown Court with the help of an Albanian interpreter.

Gjoni did not enter any pleas.

A provisional trial date of May 8 was set.

The defendant was remanded in custody.