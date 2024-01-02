A MAN has been charged with having £15,000 of illegal cash and knowingly entering the UK without leave.
Rusten Gjoni, 37, is accused of possession of criminal property in Newport and an Immigration Act offence on November 27 last year.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, Abertillery followed proceedings at Cardiff Crown Court with the help of an Albanian interpreter.
Gjoni did not enter any pleas.
MORE NEWS: Woman jailed after stealing alcohol during shoplifting spree
A provisional trial date of May 8 was set.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article