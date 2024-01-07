THERE are so many moments to treasure in the first year of a baby's life, and celebrating their first Christmas is one of the best.

We asked you to send in pictures of babies in your family celebrating Christmas for the first time - and the response was massive.

And see the latest collection of photos below.

South Wales Argus:

Dolly Dash, of Blaenavon, aged eight weeks

Felix Telfer-Jones, 11 months, of Llanhennock

Harper Jay Rogers-Powell, two weeks old, of Blackwood

Nevaeh Elizabeth Ann Powell, of Abertillery, age seven months

Albie, of Abertillery, aged 12 weeks

Erin Mae Simmons, of Ebbw Vale

Lenna-Grace Webb, aged nine months, of Abercarn

Zachary Roberts, four months old, of Caerphilly

Llewelyn Arthur Rue, of Caerleon, aged seven months

Eddy Jax James, of Cwmbran, born on October 14, 2023

Harper Sienna Parsons, of Caerphilly, aged seven weeks

Aubrey-Desirae, of Newport, aged 10 months

Freya Noakes, of Bargoed, aged 10 months

Baby Willow, of Abertillery, who was born on December 22, 2023

Leo Christian Parry, of Pontypool

Colby Jones, of Cwmbran, aged six months

Grayson Reece Price, of Newport

Dawson, of Pontypool, aged eight months

