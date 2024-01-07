THERE are so many moments to treasure in the first year of a baby's life, and celebrating their first Christmas is one of the best.
We asked you to send in pictures of babies in your family celebrating Christmas for the first time - and the response was massive.
To see pictures we've already published click here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.
And see the latest collection of photos below.
Dolly Dash, of Blaenavon, aged eight weeks
Felix Telfer-Jones, 11 months, of Llanhennock
Harper Jay Rogers-Powell, two weeks old, of Blackwood
Nevaeh Elizabeth Ann Powell, of Abertillery, age seven months
Albie, of Abertillery, aged 12 weeks
Erin Mae Simmons, of Ebbw Vale
Lenna-Grace Webb, aged nine months, of Abercarn
Zachary Roberts, four months old, of Caerphilly
Llewelyn Arthur Rue, of Caerleon, aged seven months
Eddy Jax James, of Cwmbran, born on October 14, 2023
Harper Sienna Parsons, of Caerphilly, aged seven weeks
Aubrey-Desirae, of Newport, aged 10 months
Freya Noakes, of Bargoed, aged 10 months
Baby Willow, of Abertillery, who was born on December 22, 2023
Leo Christian Parry, of Pontypool
Colby Jones, of Cwmbran, aged six months
Grayson Reece Price, of Newport
Dawson, of Pontypool, aged eight months
Nevaeh Elizabeth Ann Powell, aged seven months
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here