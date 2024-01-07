Pupils at Trellech CP School are encouraged to be “friendly and caring” in an environment where everyone is made to feel that they belong.

Children show “a sense of pride in the contribution they make within school and in the wider community”. Good progress is made by the majority of pupils in class who often persevere when faced with something they find difficult.

Teachers are lauded for their ability to provide a “rewarding variety of learning experiences” that is well-advised by students’ own experiences.

While there is praise for the focus on literacy skills and the resulting good progress, the inspectors did note that many students do not have the confidence to use Welsh, something which they say must be developed.

There is praise for the “high expectations” placed on students by teachers who have a “clear focus” within their lesson plans which enables them to work with independence.

Despite this, inspectors feel that pupils are not given the opportunity to apply their developing mathematical and digital skills “with increasing sophistication” as they get older.

School leaders are significantly praised for their determination on placing a “high priority” on the success of student well-being and progress throughout their school years.

The collaboration that takes place between staff results in a very effective strengthening of the school curriculum and development of children’s writing skills.

However, the school is advised to improve their self-evaluation and general improvement processes as there appears to be a lack of focus on the key areas of the school’s work that requires the most improvement.

Estyn has provided Trellech CP School with three recommendations for improvement, including progressing children’s confidence in using spoken Welsh and provide worthwhile opportunities for children to improve other skills, particularly maths and digital across the curriculum.

These will now be developed into an action plan to act on the suggestions from Estyn.