Prime Hydration already comes in a variety of different flavours including Lemon Lime, Meta Moon, Ice Pop and Tropical Punch.

One of the more recent additions is the ultra-rare Glowberry Prime.

It has been a big few months for Prime, which was founded/created by KSI and Logan Paul back in 2022.

In November, Prime sold its one-billionth bottle worldwide and to celebrate the pair gave fans in London and New York the chance to win a 24k solid gold Prime bottle worth USD$500,000 (£405,687).

$500k won instantly, $500k lost instantly. Thanks to everyone who made this activation so special!



Here’s to the next billion 🎊 pic.twitter.com/GD5h5lbHVB — DrinkPrime (@PrimeHydrate) November 12, 2023

Prime lovers had to guess a six-digit code within 48 hours to free the solid gold bottle of Prime or it would be destroyed.

A young boy in London successfully guessed the code taking home one of the 24k solid gold Prime bottles, while the New York one was destroyed.

Then in December KSI and Paul set a Guinness World Record for the largest pinata - a giant Prime Hydration bottle.

The duo of @KSI and @LoganPaul were in attendance for the unveiling of the largest pinata, a GIANT @PrimeHydrate bottle 🔥



Watch and read more below 👇 — Guinness World Records (@G

Prime release new flavour to kick start 2024

Fans were given a sneak peek at a new Prime flavour back in November (2023), when Prime Tracker (an app which has been endorsed by KSI himself) leaked photos of the bottle.

But now the new Prime flavour has officially been revealed on X (formerly Twitter) as Cherry Freeze.

New Year, new flavor. Cherry Freeze setting the tone for 2024. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/A3ZrmRsQBr — DrinkPrime (@PrimeHydrate) December 21, 2023

In a post on X, KSI and Paul on the Prime account said: New year, new flavor. Cherry Freeze setting the tone for 2024."

The pair then posted a Happy New Year message on Prime's X account retweeting a fan's post with the new Cheery Freeze flavour.

The fan's post said: "@PrimeHydrate @LoganPaul @KSI No better way to kick off the new year then with the new Prime flavor."

The new Cheery Freeze Prime flavour has been released in the US, but is not currently available in the UK (at the time of publication).

However, those in the UK hoping to get their hands on a bottle of Prime Cherry Freeze before it is released in the UK can purchase one from a secondary site online, including the likes of ebay or Etsy, from £11.95.