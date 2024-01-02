Alfie Whyte, 28, has been charged with a £905 robbery at the Halifax in Blackwood town centre and attempted robbery at the nearby Euro Garage.

The prosecution alleges he did so over Christmas on Wednesday, December 27 last year.

Whyte, of no fixed abode, Blackwood did not enter any pleas.

The defendant was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the crown court on January 26.