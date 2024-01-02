National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the January 2024 Premium Bonds winners.

This month's draw saw 144 people across Wales win a share of over £1.2 million with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.

One lucky winner in Wales won £100,000 in the January Premium Bonds draw.

Millions of savers will soon benefit from rate increases across our variable accounts 🎉



✅ Premium Bonds prize fund rate up to 4.65% from September, with odds of winning a prize improving

✅ Rates across other on sale variable products up from 18 Augusthttps://t.co/VLYpei2uEX — nsandi (@nsandi) August 8, 2023

The lucky winner was Bond number 215DA710137 which was valued at £20,000 and was purchased in December 2013 with an overall holding of £50,000.

Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in January 2024

Every month two winners in the UK take home £1 million.

There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.

Welsh bond holders shared in over £1.2 million in the January draw with one lucky winner claiming £100,000 and another five winning the £50,000 prize.

Here is a full rundown of the January 2024 winners in Wales and what prizes they were awarded:

£100,000 - 1 Welsh winner

£50,000 - 5

£25,000 - 19

£10,000 - 36

£5000 - 83

Here’s what one of our £1 million jackpot winners - who won with just over £4,000 invested in Premium Bonds - had to say about their big win 👇 pic.twitter.com/aYYUQRXqFu — nsandi (@nsandi) February 21, 2023

How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?





To find out if you have won a prize in January on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.

Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings.

Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number or 8 digits followed by a letter.

Prize draws are conducted every month through the service.