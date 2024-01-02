If you own premium bonds in Wales, you could be about to start 2024 with a big payday.

National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the January 2024 Premium Bonds winners. 

This month's draw saw 144 people across Wales win a share of over £1.2 million with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.

One lucky winner in Wales won £100,000 in the January Premium Bonds draw.

The lucky winner was Bond number 215DA710137 which was valued at £20,000 and was purchased in December 2013 with an overall holding of £50,000.

Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in January 2024

Every month two winners in the UK take home £1 million.

There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.

Welsh bond holders shared in over £1.2 million in the January draw with one lucky winner claiming £100,000 and another five winning the £50,000 prize.

Here is a full rundown of the January 2024 winners in Wales and what prizes they were awarded:

  • £100,000 - 1 Welsh winner
  • £50,000 - 5
  • £25,000 - 19
  • £10,000 - 36
  • £5000 - 83

How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?

To find out if you have won a prize in January on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.

Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings. 

Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number or 8 digits followed by a letter.

Prize draws are conducted every month through the service.