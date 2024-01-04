Maisey Vaughan had her life saved by the paediatric team at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff when they amputated her right leg, as well as having further operations to remove the club foot and 13 toes on her left side.

These were all a result of rare congenital condition called tibial hemimelia.

Since May 2022, and the arrival of her first running blade, Maisey has been thriving at life, including developing a love for the outdoors, with mum Vicky noting how “any spare second she gets she’s always out the garden playing in the mud looking for insects”.

Maisey and her family went to the Noah’s Ark Children’s hospital just a few days before Christmas to donate some toys for children who faced spending the festive season away from their loved ones sick in hospital.

Maisey has always loved Christmas and now loves spending as much time as possible outdoors (Image: Vicky Vaughan)

The family have always been grateful to Noah’s Ark, with mum Vicky believing that she was truly able to give Maisey “the best chance at life” by allowing the hospital team to help her in the best way possible.

As a result, this Christmas toy donation is not the first time, nor is it likely to be the last, that Maisey will be paying the hospital back for saving her.

Previously, the family have raised more than £600 in fundraising for the charity who help to fund the hospital, and they are set to continue to raise money throughout 2024.

Mum Vicky said: “She’ll give almost anything a go and will always give 110 per cent.

“She’s definitely faced some battle in her little life, but she is truly inspirational and everyone who meets her just falls in love with her.”

Maisey is now waiting for her new artificial leg, which will mark the tenth one she had had since her amputation.

Her mum explained: “This new leg is going to be held on by a silicone liner, which will suck in all the air around Maisey’s leg to make it stay on, which should make things a bit easier for her.”