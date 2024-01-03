Lauren Worthington, of Bettws, Newport went into labour at about 4pm on Christmas Eve.

The mum of one continued Christmas activities with her daughter and partner and put out milk and cookies for Santa before rushing to the hospital at 10pm.

She said: “I started having contractions at 4.30pm which were five minutes apart, I phoned the birthing centre, and they told me when I was three minutes apart to come in.

Left: Sisters Maeven Grace and Darcey Belle. Right: Dad Joshua Barrett with his daughters. Picture: Lauren Worthington (Image: Lauren Worthington)

“I carried as normal with Christmas activities with my two-year-old, putting stuff for the reindeer and elves and then putting her to bed. Me and my partner then realised we forgot to build her kitchen for Christmas day.

Maeven Grace with her new baby sister Darcey Belle. Picture: Lauren Worthington (Image: Lauren Worthington)

“We started building it while I was still contracting, then at 8 pm they were four minutes apart, so we continued building the kitchen and stayed home until quarter past ten before going to the hospital.”

Ms Worthington was 3cm upon arrival at the Grange Hospital and planned on having a pool birth, but her baby had other ideas as she reached 10cm in an hour and a half.

After pushing for four minutes, she gave birth to a healthy 8lb 1oz daughter at 00.24 am named Darcey Belle Barnett and the hospital's first Christmas Day baby.

Six hours later she was released with no complications and home before her daughter woke up at 8 am to open presents.

She told the South Wales Argus that it was a magical experience that made Christmas perfect.

Baby Darcey Belle brought Christmas Joy to her family. Picture: Lauren Worthington (Image: Lauren Worthington)“They came round and told me; I had a quick delivery with no problems and asked me if I wanted to go home, I said yes as didn’t want to miss Christmas morning with my daughter.

“I was home by half past four in the morning, and our daughter woke up at 8 am with a brand-new baby sister in our bedroom.

“It couldn’t have gone better, her little face lit up and it’s like the baby has been here all along.”

The family already have two birthdays in December, with Ms Worthington on December 14, and her first daughter on December 15.