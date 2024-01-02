Huddersfield based Commercial Development Projects Limited have lodged a planning application with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council for a drive-through bakery at land next to the KFC on Waun-y-Pound road in Ebbw Vale.

The application is for A1 and A3 planning uses which includes restaurants and cafés.

The application will be in front of councillors at the council’s Planning Committee at their meeting on Thursday, January 11.

Planning officer Sophie Godfrey said: “The submitted plans indicate the occupier would be Costa.

“At present the site consists of an unused parcel of grassland.

“KFC is located to the north, Waun-y-Pound road to the east, and residential development known as Blue Lake to the south and west.”

“The building would be typical of a Costa building; finished in red and white through coloured render with feature vertical red cedar timber cladding.”

Ms Godfrey added that signs for the Costa logo to be placed on the building would need separate advertising consent.

Ms Godfrey said: “This application is being presented to committee due to the potential impact the proposal may have on businesses in the Ebbw Vale town centre.

How the drive through Costa Coffee shop for Waun y Pound, Ebbw Vale could look. Source Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

“As such, the proposal is considered to be of wider public interest.”

Ms Godfrey explained that there is existing planning permission for a similar drive-through bakery at this site.

In February last year, planning permission was given at the site for a Greggs drive-through bakery, which was claimed could create: “15 to 20 jobs.”

This proposal was also by Commercial Development Projects Limited.

Due to this Ms Godfrey believed that the principle of developing the site is established and in principle there are no “planning policy” objections.

The previous Greggs application included an assessment of “out of town retail/leisure development.”

As “nothing substantial has changed” Blaenau Gwent’s planning policy officers said they have no concerns about it.

But the proposal has received objections from nearby residents.

They raised concerns about the increase of traffic, loss of privacy, more rubbish which would lead to an increase in the number of rats in the area,

They also said that the proposal would “encourage” unhealthy eating.

Ms Godfrey said: “I appreciate the concerns raised regarding increased levels of rubbish and rodents in the area.

“The council’s environmental health section has appropriate powers to deal with noise, pest and odour nuisance complaints.”

She added that it’s not “considered” that the development would increase road congestion in the area.

Ms Godfrey said: “In conclusion, the development would not have a detrimental impact on the town centres of Ebbw Vale or Tredegar.

“It is also worth noting that the eat in restaurant element would serve the recently constructed residential developments at both Blue Lake Close and Carn-y-Cefn both of which are within walking distance to the site.”

She advises councillors to approve the plans.