IT'S Christmas! Or it was, anyway - and for many families across Gwent it was a festive season to remember, as they celebrated with new babies for the very first time.
We asked you to send in pictures of little ones celebrating their first Christmas, and the response was massive.
And without further ado, bring on the babies!
Baby Leo born on Christmas Eve from Rogiet
Olivia Rose Mitchem, three months old on December 27. Her parents had one last shot of fertility treatment this time last year and their Christmas wish worked
Ivy-Mae Doel, eight months old, of Abergavenny
Jude Samuel Slade, three months old
Dorothy-Marie, four months old
Grayson Dale Jayne, 10 months old
Baby Amari, 10 months old, of Cwmbran
Archie, aged six months, Caerleon
Anya Joy Bower, of Newport, who was born on October 24, 2023
Ronnie Connor Andrew James, of Newport, who was born on November 30, 2023
