IT'S Christmas! Or it was, anyway - and for many families across Gwent it was a festive season to remember, as they celebrated with new babies for the very first time.

We asked you to send in pictures of little ones celebrating their first Christmas, and the response was massive.

And without further ado, bring on the babies!

Baby Leo born on Christmas Eve from Rogiet

Olivia Rose Mitchem, three months old on December 27. Her parents had one last shot of fertility treatment this time last year and their Christmas wish worked

Ivy-Mae Doel, eight months old, of Abergavenny

Jude Samuel Slade, three months old

Dorothy-Marie, four months old

Grayson Dale Jayne, 10 months old

Baby Amari, 10 months old, of Cwmbran

Archie, aged six months, Caerleon

Anya Joy Bower, of Newport, who was born on October 24, 2023

Ronnie Connor Andrew James, of Newport, who was born on November 30, 2023