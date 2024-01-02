An amber weather warning for high winds was issued earlier today, while a yellow warning for rain was issued on Monday evening.

The wind warning is due to stay in place until 8pm, while the rain warning runs to 9pm.

The ramparts in Caerleon have been flooded since yesterday. Picture: Marie Coombes (Image: Marie Coombes)

Gwent, and South Wales, was battered by the wind and rain, named Storm Henk by the Met Office.

The flooding and high winds have been causing havoc all day, including knocking a tree into a busy road in Bassaleg, flooding Cwmbran Boating Lake, and closing the M48 Severn Bridge.

The River Usk flowing through Newport and Monmouthshire was placed on flood alert by Natural Resources Wales, and pictures captured by witnesses have shown it threatening to flood.

Fallen tree in Bassaleg. Karen S Swatridge (Image: Karen S Swatridge)

The River Severn wasn't so lucky, having burst its banks at Hereford just after 3pm.

Public transport services were disrupted, with a number of trains and buses cancelled, including many travelling through Cardiff Central, Bargoed, Abergavenny and Penarth.

Newport City Council have been forced to postpone work removing trees on Bulmore Road in Caerleon as the diversion route for cars has flooded.

River Usk threatening to flood. Picture: Matthew John Morris (Image: Matthew John Morris)

Other roads made impassable by the weather conditions include the A48 by the Rock and Fountain pub in Langstone, which was closed in both directions.

The chance of rain is currently at around 90 per cent as per the Met Office, and although it is forecasted to calm at 9pm tonight, it is currently showing no signs of stopping.