GHR Developments Ltd has announced it is intending to apply for full planning permission for the project, for the rear of the Market Place car park in Blackwood.

The proposed development is for 59 affordable homes with access, drainage, landscaping and associated works.

The properties would be a mixture of one- and two-bedroom units, according to a report published by Apex Transport Planning.

The site is “highly sustainable” and its location will benefit residents who do not own a car, Apex added.

Market Place car park in Blackwood, aerial view. Credit: Google

Joe Ayoubkhani, director of Highlight Planning and planning consultant to GHR Developments for the project, said the redevelopment of the site “represents a great regeneration opportunity for the town”.

“The proposals align with planning policy which prioritises the development of brownfield sites in highly accessible locations that have convenient access to services and facilities that town centres provide, thus reducing the reliance on car use,” Mr Ayoubkhani said.

“Welsh Government town centre policies also seek to reduce levels of car parking and reiterates the benefits of bringing active uses and residential development back into town centres.

“We have refined the proposals based on dialogue with Caerphilly County Borough Council and are keen to hear views from residents as part of the current pre-application consultation.”

The developer is hosting a public event between 10am and 4pm on Friday, January 19, at Unit 3, Market Place, where residents can review and comment on the proposals.

Artist impression of the proposed development at Market Place, Blackwood. Credit: Highlight Planning (Image: Highlight Planning)

Kevin Etheridge, an independent county councillor for Blackwood, has encouraged people to attend.

He said he and his colleagues “welcome all residents and members of the public of Blackwood to come and share their views”.

The current proposal was in the “pre-planning” stage before the developer could submit a planning application”, Cllr Etheridge added.