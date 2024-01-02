Claudia Winkleman will return as host of The Traitors series two with the show once again being filmed in a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands.

The 22 contestants will be made up of the traitors and the faithfuls.

It is the traitors' job to secretly murder a player every night, without getting caught.

Meanwhile, it is up to the faithfuls to try and detect who the traitors are, and banish them from the game.

For the ones who survive to the end, they have the chance of winning the £120,000, but if a Traitor remains undetected, they’ll steal all the money.

🏰 Let the games begin...



Claudia Winkleman greets 22 strangers as they arrive at a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands in the hope of winning up to £120,000 when #TheTraitors returns to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer from 3 January



Meet the players ➡️ https://t.co/R5XjJKiCi9 pic.twitter.com/CruBhANyyd — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 2, 2024

The Traitors series 2 contestant from South Wales with an inspiring story

One of the contestants taking part in The Traitors series 2 is from Talbot Green in south Wales.

Andrew

Age: 45

Job: Insurance Broker

Andrew loved series one of The Traitors and can't wait to take part in season 2.

The 45-year-old said he has recently been on a journey of personal growth and was looking for the next challenge to take him out of his comfort zone.

Andrew nearly wasn't here to take part in The Traitors having been involved in a serious accident 23 years ago, where he was pronounced dead.

Hear Andrew's inspiring story after he was pronounced dead 23 years ago. (Image: BBC)

He explained: "I was pronounced dead on the side of the road 23 years ago and I was in a coma for nearly five weeks.

"My parents were told I’d never walk ever again, I had brain damage and that the

re's a chance of me not waking up from my coma.

"My parents were told that if I did wake up, I’d never walk, talk or use my arms again and I may not recognise them.

"They were told to prepare for the worst. There's lots of things that happened to me, and the doctors call me a miracle patient."

Andrew said he never thought "in a million years" would he make it onto The Traitors, but now he has he is hoping he can inspire people who have been through a similar traumatic experience.

He said: "Your life is short, and it can get taken away at any moment. I live my life as best I can and take as many opportunities as possible that come my way.

"I never thought I'd get on the show in a million years.

"I'd like to inspire thousands of people out there who've maybe had a traumatic experience or suffered with their mental health. I want to inspire people and give them hope.

"To tell them that if you keep fighting and believing you will get to your dreams."

Andrew brings with him to the show a "larger than life" personality as well as a range of well-balanced traits.

He described himself as level-headed, passionate, calm and competitive.

Andrew added: "I like to win but I’m also empathetic and understanding."

The Talbot Green local said he wouldn't mind if he was a faithful or a traitor, believing he could succeed in either role.

Fellow fans of #TheTraitorsUK, @ClaudiaWinkle is here to share with you all 3 facts about Series 2. 👀🗡️



Which, for the record, begins airing on the 3rd January. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/FhzvwD8FWW — The Traitors UK (@TheTraitorsUK) December 29, 2023

Andrew added: "I sort of have a game plan. After watching the contestants last year, I think you've got to have a game plan going in there, but I do like to adapt to the situation in front of me.

He added: "I'll do whatever it takes (to win), within reason.

"I’ll just think of my family, my son, I want to make them proud and I want a better life for them."

If he were to go all the way and win The Traitors series two Andrew said he would use the money to pay off some debts and "the usual boring stuff" before using the rest to set up some form of business to help people.

Andrew said: "My dream is that I’d love to help people. I would like to set up some form of business.

"I love the gym, I love coaching, I love physical stuff. The gym is my safe haven. It's been my happy place for the last 20-odd years.

"I'd like to do something like personal training but also help people with their mental health. My NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) qualification means I'll be a qualified coach.

"I want to try and intertwine the two, look after people’s physical health and mental health together.

"I'd love to get out of bed in the morning and change people's lives."

When is The Traitors series 2 on TV?





Season one of the show concluded back in December 2022 with Aaron, Hannah and Meryl successfully banishing all the Traitors to take home the grand prize.

The Traitors returns for series 2 on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Are you as excited as we are? 👀



January 3rd 2024. Mark those calendars!#TheTraitorsUK https://t.co/lazsvgzjHo — The Traitors UK (@TheTraitorsUK) December 5, 2023

The first episode will air at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The next two episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer immediately after the show on Wednesday night.

The Traitors series two will air Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night each week on BBC One and iPlayer.