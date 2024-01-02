Bassaleg Road, which runs to the centre of the city from the west, is closed at the entrance to the cemetery due to a fallen tree.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said at 3.30pm: "Bassaleg Road, Newport is currently closed by the entrance to the cemetery due to a downed tree.

Police posted about the incident at 3.30pm (red box) (Image: Google Maps)

"Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."