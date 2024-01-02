A MAJOR artery road is currently closed in Newport.

Bassaleg Road, which runs to the centre of the city from the west, is closed at the entrance to the cemetery due to a fallen tree.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said at 3.30pm: "Bassaleg Road, Newport is currently closed by the entrance to the cemetery due to a downed tree.

Police posted about the incident at 3.30pm

"Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."