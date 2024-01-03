Gregory Lippiatt’s application for two storage units at Hendre Farm, Monkswood near Usk was approved by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department that said the buildings had been justified for agricultural purposes.

However Llanbadoc Community Council claimed the site is being used for non-agricultural activities and said there is a lack of evidence of “sufficient agricultural work taking place to justify” the new buildings.

The council stated: “There are concerns within the community that the council are aware of that commercial ventures outside of the scope of agriculture have been taking place at the property.

“Namely the storage, transport, and sale of used agricultural equipment and vehicles. Large low-loading vehicles transporting these vehicles have been observed and followed through Usk down the A472 and into the property in question.”

It asked for the issue to be raised with the county council’s enforcement officer.

The report by planning officer Alice King, which set out the decision to approve the application, said in regard to those comments: “The applicant has provided details that state the lorries mentioned are entering a different site that has shared access with Hendre Farm.”

An attenuation pond, to hold surface water, to be located at part of the site at risk of surface water flooding was also approved.