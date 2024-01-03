A PUB in Bargoed could open bed and breakfast accommodation in its upper floors, under new plans submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council.
Murray’s, on Upper High Street, has applied for planning permission to change the use of the second floor into a B&B with four bedrooms.
Each room would also include a bathroom with a shower.
The space was previously used as a boxing gym, the application documents show.
The plans are currently out for public consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0730/COU.
