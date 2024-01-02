Caerphilly Councillor Janine Reed conveyed her frustration to us at not being allowed to watch as NRW and council personnel, in the heavy rain, dressed in masks and goggles, took more samples from the land around the quarry.

Welcoming in a new year, the townspeople of Ynysddu faced the same old story - only this time far worse.

The relentless rain from Storm Henk, which has battered South Wales in the last 48 hours, left the quarry and its leachate management system at breaking point.

Footage and photos showed water gushing from the quarry.

And what’s in that water? No one really knows.

What is known is the quarry contains drums of chemicals, dumped by US Chemical giant Monsanto decades ago.

Now, those drums have come to the end of their lifespan and they could be leaking deadly PCBs (Polychlorinated biphenyls) across the mountainside and through Pantyffynnon woods.

After heavy rainfall, water poured out the quarry (Image: Supplied)

The biggest concern is for the people of Ynysddu below those woods.

Cllr Reed told us her phone had not stopped pinging with local residents concerned for their future health.

And in worrying observations, Cllr Reed insisted there is evidence families play in and around the woods that could be covered in deadly leachate

Caerphilly Councillor Jan Jones complained it is taking too long to test what is coming out of Ty Llywd, while another Caerphilly County Councillor Steve Skivens said the authority is “fidgeting” with the issue and asked – is what is coming out of that quarry affecting people’s health?

Cllr Jones said: "The rain is just pouring down the mountain, through the woodland, to the road down from the woodland, across the road and the fields, and down onto the B4251.

“If we want to test it, we have to wait for all the rain to go then we have to wait for the spring. It is too long.”

Watch the videos below including storm water pouring out the quarry and water building on the B4251

Cllr Reed, speaking from the site today, said: "It stinks.

“Caerphilly Council and NRW were up here. They were wearing masks and gloves to take samples.

"I was denied access to see what they were actually taking which annoyed me.

"It concerns me when my phone is pinging and pinging with residents' concerns.

"We have seen children playing here. We have evidence of that.”

There are concerns leachate is in the water coming out the quarry and running into the Sirhowy river (Image: Supplied)

Drums of chemicals were dumped in the quarry years ago by US chemical giant Monsanto (Image: Supplied)

Caerphilly Council confirmed they had dispatched personnel today as part of managing and monitoring the quarry, and it was Kirsty Lewis, NRW senior environment officer, who confirmed work on the Sirhowy will begin.

"We understand the concerns of the local community in relation to Ty Llwyd quarry and want to reassure people that we remain steadfast in our commitment to safeguard the environment," she said.

"We have developed a program of planned investigations for the river Sirhowy in this vicinity this year, which includes updated fisheries and biological surveys and a sampling programme."