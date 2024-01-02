RIVER levels could reach as high as almost 5 metres in Abergavenny as Natural Resources Wales issue a severe flood warning for the river Usk.
There's a severe flood warning in place for the Usk from Glangrwyne to Newbridge.
NRW report that at 4.45pm, the level at Brecon Promenade was 3.35 metres and falling. A peak level of 3.5 metres occurred at 3pm today.
The level at Abergavenny was 3.7 metres and rising. A peak level of between 4.3 and 4.5 metres is expected to occur this evening.
The level at Usk Town was 2.35 metres and rising. A peak level of between 3.3 and 3.5 metres is expected to occur overnight.
