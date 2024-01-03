TWO men have appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court accused of growing cannabis at a city centre music and wedding venue.
Indrit Neziri, 24, and Sardi Hasani, 30, have been charged with producing the class B drug at The Neon on Clarence Place on December 29, last year.
The defendants did not enter pleas.
Their case was adjourned to January 29.
Both men, of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody.
The Neon is a 2,000 capacity multi-events venue which also hosts conferences.
