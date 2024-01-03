Road closures will be in place on Duffryn Way, with traffic diverted through Morgan Way and around Lighthouse Road.

The closures will be in place take place on Sunday, January 7, and the following Sunday, January 14.

Newport City Homes, who notified of the closures, said: "We're sorry for any inconvenience that this might cause you, and thank you for your patience and support as we continue these works.

"Please report any issues directly to us by emailing enquiries@newportcityhomes.com or calling us on 01633 38 11 11.

"You can also raise a repair through the NCH App."