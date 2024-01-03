Mark White, 37, was last seen in York Place, at around 6.20am on Tuesday, January 2. Police have said they are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall and has short, fair hair. He is believed to be wearing navy blue trousers and navy blue top with a Nike logo.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him but instead to contact police on 101 or 999, or via social media, quoting log reference 2400001130.

Mr White is also urged to get in touch with police directly.