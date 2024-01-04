THOMAS LEWIS, 20, of Camperdown Road, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Nash Road on May 25, 2023.

AISHA BAH, 26, of Maesglas Road, Newport must pay £200 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HAYLEY PEDLER, 45, of Cwrt y Coed, Blackwood must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR in Newport on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

DARRAN ANTHONY MATTHEWS, 57, of Penrhiw Lane, Machen, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LIAM GALLIVAN, 28, of Moriah Mews, Risca must pay £265 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR in Newport on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PHILLIP DESMOND HEARD, 58, of Elgar Avenue, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RAZA ALI HUSSAIN, 31, of Cedar Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Corporation Road on May 25, 2023.

ALESSANDRO IADEVAIA, 49, of Goodrich Grove, Newport must pay £636 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TAMAS JONA, 47, of Powis Close, Newport must pay £423 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

VASILE-OVIDIU ABAD, 40, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport must pay £924 in a fine and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE CARROLL, 36, of Hawthorne Close, Llanmartin, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.