Lewys Lintern, 19, is charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in Caerphilly’s Ludlow Street during the early hours of Tuesday, December 26 last year.

The defendant, of Maelog Road, Whitchurch did not enter any pleas.

Lintern is due to appear before the crown court on January 30.

He was remanded in custody.