We look at their cases.

Dylan Willis

Dylan Willis was locked up for nearly 10 years for stabbing a man in the chest after an initially friendly house party exploded into violence in Cwmbran last summer.

Victim Cohen McCann said he was lucky to be alive after he was attacked during a drunken brawl.

Willis, 28, from Cwmbran was due to stand trial for attempted murder but his guilty plea to wounding with intent was accepted by the prosecution.

Dean Ewers

A thug smiled as he strangled and repeatedly banged the head of his ill wife against a wall.

Dean Ewers, 43, attacked the woman, who has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, at their matrimonial home in Newport.

She was terrified and thought she was going to die, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Ewers was jailed for two years and five months and was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact his wife.

Connor Sainsbury

Drug dealer Connor Sainsbury was caught buying ketamine and cannabis by the kilo after it had been shipped into the UK.

The 21-year-old had people working for him selling the class B drugs and he threatened those who owed him money.

Sainsbury from Pontlottyn, Caerphilly was jailed for three years and eight months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of ketamine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Liam Slade

A driver filmed speeding at more than 100mph just minutes before killing two women after crashing into them was jailed for more than 19 years.

Convicted drug dealer Liam Slade, 33, from Newport hit his victims on the M4 motorway just over the border in England near the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Suad Ahmed, 68, and Saado Hussein, 58, died at the scene after the disqualified driver smashed his Volkswagen Passat into them.

The two women were passengers in a Peugeot 207 and on their way back from a wedding in Cardiff.

Petrit Cania

Olsi Mema

Two men were found above a pub in Newport city centre with more than 2,000 cannabis plants which had a potential street value of £915,000.

Petrit Cania, 24, and Olsi Mema, 32, were arrested after police saw them hiding under a table at the former offices over the Alexandra pub on Commercial Street.

The Albanian nationals were each jailed for 15 months.