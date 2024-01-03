Gwent Police received reports of criminal damage to eight vehicles in the Blaina area between 10am on Wednesday, December 27, and 8am on Thursday, December 28.

A 14-year-old boy from the Abertillery area was arrested on suspicion of eight counts of criminal damage, going equipped for theft, and theft from a motor vehicle.

A 14-year-old boy from the Blaina area was arrested on suspicion of eight counts of criminal damage.

A 15-year-old boy from the Blaina area was arrested on suspicion criminal damage, vehicle interference, and theft from a motor vehicle.

All three boys have been bailed whilst Gwent Police’s investigations continue.

The police are now eager to speak to anyone who is in the area at the time.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, as they could have information to assist our enquiries.



“Call us on 101, quoting log reference 2300439413, or you can send a direct message on social media with details.”